Supreme Court Directs Election Commission to Investigate Allegations of EVM Malfunctioning in Kerala

On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to investigate allegations made by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. He claimed that during a mock poll in Kasaragod, Kerala, four EVMs were recording one additional vote for the Bhartiya Janata Party.

The apex court emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, stating that all necessary measures must be taken to address any concerns. This directive was issued by a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta during the hearing of the EVM-VVPAT case.

As per the announcement made by the ECI (Election Commission of India), the 2024 Lok Sabha election for all the 20 seats in “God’s own Country,” is scheduled to take place on April 26. Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases with the first phase scheduled on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.