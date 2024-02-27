Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Meagre Pension to Retired District Judicial Officers, Asks Centre To Find Out Just Solution To Issue

The Supreme Court voiced concerns regarding the inadequate pensions received by retired district judicial officers. The Court directed the Centre to find out a just solution to the issue.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra enlisted the support of Attorney General R Venkataramani in the case. This action was taken after being informed that retired district judicial officers were receiving pensions ranging from Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000.

The retired judges are getting a pension of Rs 19,000-20,000 after a long service, how do they survive? This is the kind of office where you are completely disabled, you cannot suddenly jump into practice and go to the high court at the age of 61-62 years and start practising, the bench observed. During the hearing, advocate K Parameshwar, who has been appointed as amicus curiae in the matter, submitted that an adequate pension is necessary to ensure the judicial independence of the judicial officer.

The Supreme Court, recognizing the necessity for consistent service conditions among judicial officers nationwide, previously mandated the establishment of a two-judge committee in each high court. These committees were tasked with supervising the enforcement of orders regarding pay, pension, and other retirement benefits for judicial officers, in accordance with the Second National Judicial Pay Commission's recommendations.

The recommendations of the pay commission encompass various aspects such as the pay structure, pension, family pension, allowances, and the establishment of a permanent mechanism to address issues related to service conditions within the district judiciary. Supreme Court emphasized that judicial independence, crucial for upholding the trust and confidence of ordinary citizens in the rule of law, can only be upheld and strengthened when judges are able to maintain a sense of financial dignity in their lives.

The conditions of service while a judge is in service must ensure a dignified existence. The post-retirement conditions of service have a crucial bearing on the dignity and independence of the office of a judge and how it is perceived by society. If the service of the judiciary is to be a viable career option so as to attract talent, conditions of service both for working and retired officers must offer security and dignity,” the bench had said.