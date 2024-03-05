Supreme Court Gives Clean Cheat To Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 Money Laundering Case

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 5, 2024 01:58 PM2024-03-05T13:58:23+5:302024-03-05T13:58:56+5:30

The Supreme Court of India delivered a significant ruling on Tuesday, March 5, by quashing the proceedings initiated against

The Supreme Court of India delivered a significant ruling on Tuesday, March 5, by quashing the proceedings initiated against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in relation to the 2018 money laundering case. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings surrounding Shivakumar, providing clarity and resolution to a case that has garnered substantial attention.

This is a developing story.....

 

Tags :Dk ShivakumarSupreme Courtmoney laundering case