Supreme Court Gives Clean Cheat To Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 Money Laundering Case
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 5, 2024 01:58 PM2024-03-05T13:58:23+5:302024-03-05T13:58:56+5:30
The Supreme Court of India delivered a significant ruling on Tuesday, March 5, by quashing the proceedings initiated against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in relation to the 2018 money laundering case. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings surrounding Shivakumar, providing clarity and resolution to a case that has garnered substantial attention.
This is a developing story.....
Supreme Court quashes proceedings initiated against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in a 2018 money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/UxK55xkiIq— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024
