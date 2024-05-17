Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Plea Challenging Marital Rape Exception in New Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita

Published: May 17, 2024

The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to the Central Government on a plea challenging the marital rape exception in the newly introduced criminal code, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The notice comes after NGOs and activists filed a series of petitions following a split verdict by the Delhi High Court on the same issue. While one judge ruled to strike down the exception, another judge upheld its validity.

Tags :Supreme CourtBharatiya Nyay SanhitaCriminal Code Law