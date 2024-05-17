Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Plea Challenging Marital Rape Exception in New Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 17, 2024 04:14 PM2024-05-17T16:14:34+5:302024-05-17T16:17:57+5:30
The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to the Central Government on a plea challenging the marital rape exception in the newly introduced criminal code, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
The notice comes after NGOs and activists filed a series of petitions following a split verdict by the Delhi High Court on the same issue. While one judge ruled to strike down the exception, another judge upheld its validity.
