Supreme Court-Ordered Pegasus India Investigation Website Removed Depositions and Replaced With Spam; Supriya Sule Slams BJP Govt

In a recent development surrounding the ongoing Pegasus spyware controversy, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule expressed deep concern over the alleged tampering of the website of the Supreme Court-ordered Pegasus investigation committee. The website, intended to serve as a platform for transparency and justice, has reportedly been subjected to unauthorized alterations, raising questions about the integrity of the investigation process.

According to reports, important depositions on the website have been deleted and replaced with irrelevant spam content, leaving visitors with a blank page titled 'Depositions of the Petitioners/Complainants' Schedule.' This unexpected turn of events has sparked speculation regarding the possibility of a cyberattack or unauthorized access to the website's content.

Addressing the issue, Supriya Sule questioned whether the website was hacked and expressed dismay over the lack of explanation or corrective measures taken thus far. Despite the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the National Informatics Centre being responsible for managing and developing the website, both entities have maintained silence on the matter, further fueling concerns about transparency and accountability.

Supriya Sule Slams BJP Govt

It is deeply concerning to learn that the website of the Supreme Court-ordered Pegasus investigation committee has deleted important depositions and replaced them with spam content. This blatant action reflects a lack of transparency and accountability on the part of the BJP… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 20, 2024

The incident has further escalated tensions surrounding the Pegasus controversy. The committee's report, submitted to the Supreme Court in August 2022, remains inaccessible to the public. Sule emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability, and impartiality in ensuring that justice prevails over political interests.

As the investigation into the Pegasus spyware scandal unfolds, the integrity of the process and the credibility of the committee's findings hang in the balance. With mounting pressure from various quarters, including opposition leaders and civil society, calls for swift action to address the alleged tampering of the investigation committee's website are growing louder.