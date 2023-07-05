Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail granted to Lok Insaf Leader Simarjeet Singh Bains in 2021 rape case

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting bail to Lok Insaaf Party leader Simarjeet Singh Bains in an alleged rape case.

A bench of justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh rejected the plea challenging the Punjab & Haryana High Court order and refused to cancel the bail plea of Bains.

Punjab & Haryana High Court has granted bail to Lok Insaaf Party leader Simarjeet Singh Bains in the case.

The top court said that they are not inclined to interfere at this stage.

The Supreme Court was hearing the complainant's appeal against a Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting bail to Bains.

According to the prosecution, a woman has filed a complaint against Bains and claimed her alleged rape by Bains. Bains has denied the allegations levelled against him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor