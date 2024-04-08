Supreme Court Rejects Sanjay Singh's Plea in Defamation Case Over Comments On PM Modi's Degree

The Supreme Court has declined the plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh challenging the summonses issued by a trial court in a defamation case filed by Gujarat University. The university alleged that Singh made derogatory remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

A petition submitted by Sanjay Singh to nullify the summons served to him in the case by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate was dismissed by a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta.

Supreme Court declines plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh against the issuance of summons issued by trial court in a defamation case filed by Gujarat University over his alleged comments in relation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree. pic.twitter.com/yCYXzUc9tk — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

Earlier, the Gujarat High Court had declined to provide any relief to Singh in the case, and now the Supreme Court has concurred with the High Court's ruling. The defamation case also involves Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, alongside Sanjay Singh.

Also Read| ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’: AAP Launches Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Both AAP leaders had raised concerns about Gujarat University's alleged hesitance to provide copies of Prime Minister Modi's degree certificates. In March 2023, the Gujarat High Court ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish Modi's degree certificates under the Right to Information Act (RTI Act).