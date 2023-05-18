Surat airport gears up for holistic development with world-class facilities

New Delhi [India], May 18 : The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is working towards the holistic development of the Surat airport with a project cost of Rs 353 crore considering the rise in passenger traffic in the city, an official statement said.

Surat, being known as the hub for diamond and textile business in India, attracts air travellers in large numbers.

As per the statement by the AAI, the development project includes an extension of the existing terminal building from 8474 sqm to 25520 sqm.

"In addition to the extension of the terminal building, the expansion of the apron from five parking bays to 18 Parking bays and construction of parallel taxi track (2905 m X23 m) work is also in progress," it said.

After completion of the project, the new extended terminal building will be capable of serving 1200 domestic and 600 international passengers during peak hours making an annual passenger capacity of 3.5 million, the AAI informed.

"Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal building will have 19 check-in counters, five aerobridges, an in-Line baggage handling system, and five conveyor belts for arriving passengers. The new terminal building will also have a parking area with capacity for 475 cars," it said.

The new Terminal building will depict Gujarat's vibrant kite festival and textile craftsmanship.

"The terminal will be a 4-Star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features. The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of Gujarat. More than 90% of the work for the extension of the terminal building is completed and the building is expected to be ready by July 2023," the statement said.

"Surat Airport facilitates to a large number of business community across the country," it added.

The new terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to the industrial city, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region, AAI said.

