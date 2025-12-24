Surat Airport: Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 6.18 Crore Seized From Couple

Central Industrial Security Force, Surat City Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), DRI and Customs seized 17.658 kg of 16 vacuum-packed packets of hydroponic weed worth Rs 6.18 crore at Surat Airport from an international couple arriving from Bangkok.

Acting on the tip-off, Surat Police arrested a man and a woman who arrived from Bangkok at Surat Airport on an Air India Express flight and later detained another accused who had come to receive the consignment. DCB officers intercepted the passengers after Air India Express flight IX-263 from Bangkok landed at Surat Airport at around 7.40 pm on Monday, December 22.

During their search, police recovered 16 packets of hydroponic weed concealed in a secret compartment inside trolley bags. The packet was hidden using multiple layers and special materials to evade detection.

Surat, Gujarat: In a joint operation by CISF, Surat City DCB, DRI, and Customs at Surat Airport, an international couple arriving from Bangkok was intercepted, and 16 vacuum-packed packets of hydroponic weed (17.658 kg) were seized, valued at ₹6.18 crore by FSL and an estimated… pic.twitter.com/KqhZXc968p — IANS (@ians_india) December 24, 2025

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence input. Two passengers were arrested on the spot. The arrested passengers were identified as Mohammad Iqbal Ahmed Khan (51) and Rasiya Abdul Kapoor (53). Police later arrested Tamim Ansari (42), who had come to the airport to receive the consignment.

According to the police, the trio are natives of Tamil Nadu and have cases registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.