Surat Crime: 23-Year Old Drugged and Gang Raped In Gujarat Hotel; BJP Leader Arrested

A sensational case of gang rape has surfaced in Surat, Gujarat's diamond city, leading to the arrest of a local BJP leader and his friend. A 23-year-old woman was allegedly taken to a beach by car, drugged, and then taken to a hotel where she was gang raped. Police acted on the victim's complaint and arrested both the BJP leader and his accomplice. A case has been registered at the Jahangirpura Police Station in Surat.

According to police information, on the night of the incident, a 23-year-old woman, residing in Surat's Ved Road area, was taken in a car by an acquaintance to Suvali Beach. She was dropped near her home later that night. The young woman returned home distraught and unable to walk properly. When her family questioned her, she recounted the horrifying ordeal. She stated that she had gone to Suvali Beach with two men, Aditya Upadhyay and Gaurav Singh Rajput. There, the men allegedly gave her a sedative, rendering her unconscious. They then took her to a hotel near Suvali Beach and gang raped her. After the assault, the two men dropped her near her home and fled.

Shocked by their daughter's revelation, the family immediately rushed to the Jahangirpura Police Station and filed a complaint. Based on the girl's complaint, police arrested Aditya Upadhyay and Gaurav Singh Rajput the same night. Aditya Upadhyay was identified as the General Secretary of Ward Number 8 of the Surat City BJP. Following his arrest in the gang rape case, the BJP promptly expelled him from the party. Both accused, Aditya and Gaurav, were previously known to the victim. The young woman reportedly trusted them as they had been interacting on social media, leading her to agree to go out with them. The two men allegedly assaulted her while she was incapacitated. Police investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.