Surat Police arrests woman in Andhra for abetting suicide of Surat-based Prof

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 26 : Surat Police have arrested a woman from Andhra Pradesh in connection with the suicide of a Surat-based professor, said the officials on Thursday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Juhi Sheikh and the police informed that the accused was sending money to a person named Zulfiqar in Pakistan.

BM Chowdhary, ACP Surat Police Division said that many shocking revelations came out during the investigation and subsequent arrest of three persons in the suicide case of the female professor of Surat's Jahangirpura. "The deceased professor was threatened with making her nude photos viral. The Rander police arrested the three accused from Bihar risking their lives. The Pakistan connection came to the fore during the remand of the accused", the ACP said.

ACP Chowdhary further said, "A woman named Juhi from Andhra Pradesh was sending money to Zulfiqar from Pakistan. That's why the Rander police team disguisedly went to Andhra Pradesh and arrested her."

According to the police, a team of 6 police personnel including 2 women officers of the Surat Police in disguise arrested the accused woman Juhi.

Talking to ANI, Lalji Vaghela, one of the police officers who went in disguise to arrest the accused said, "A female professor from Surat's Jahangipura area had died by suicide a month and a half ago. During the investigation, the Surat police found that the woman was blackmailed through calls and messages using her morphed nude photos on the pretext of repaying a loan instalment. The police traced the whereabouts of three accused from the Jamui area of Bihar and later marked their arrests."

The arrested three accused had been identified as Abhishek Kumar Singh, Roshan Kumar Singh and Saurabh Gajendra Kumar, all hailing from Bihar, the police said adding that all the arrested accused were brought to Surat.

The police further said that four more accused namely Ankit Reshamkumar, Lakbir Traders, Juhi Shaikh and Shantanu Jonghale were declared wanted after the arrest of the three accused. Out of which, accused Juhi has now been nabbed by the police team, the officials said.

"While tracing the location of Juhi Sheikh, the police found that she is staying at Panja Centre, Vijayawada Street, Andhra Pradesh. So a team of Rander Police reached Juhi Sheikh's residence in Andhra Pradesh in disguise and arrested her. The accused Juhi was brought to Surat for questioning after her arrest. Police seized two mobile phones and two bank passbooks from her", said Nayana Jakhotra, one of the police officers of the Rander police team.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor