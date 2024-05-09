Surat Suicide Case: Parents End Their Lives After Being Spurned by Canada-Based Son

Surat: An elderly couple in Surat took their lives on Wednesday, reportedly due to feelings of abandonment by their son who had settled in Canada. Chunibhai Gediya, 66, and his wife Mukta, 64, residents of Meera Avenue in the Sarthana area, left behind a suicide note detailing their anguish over their son Piyush's alleged neglect.

According to the note, Piyush had severed contact with his parents for four years after relocating to Canada, despite their efforts to maintain communication and support him financially. The couple expressed their despair at being left to fend for themselves, even borrowing a substantial sum to cover Piyush's business debts.

The Sarthana police retrieved the bodies and transferred them to SMIMER Hospital for post-mortem examination. Legal action is being pursued based on the suicide note recovered at the scene.

Reports indicate that Chunibhai had taken loans from relatives to finance Piyush's business endeavors and secure a promising future for him in Canada. However, Piyush's lack of communication and apparent disregard for his parents' well-being left them feeling abandoned and emotionally distressed.

The situation worsened when Piyush visited Surat but made no effort to meet his parents, and his wife, Payal, reportedly insulted the elderly couple. Faced with profound feelings of neglect and rejection, Chunibhai and Mukta took the drastic step of ending their lives together, as outlined in their suicide note.

The note also stated their wish for Piyush not to be involved in their funeral arrangements, highlighting the depth of their anguish and estrangement from their son.