Surat: Two-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Manhole in Variav Village, Rescue Operation Underway

Officials said on Wednesday that a two-year-old boy fell into a manhole in Gujarat's Surat after its lid was "damaged by a heavy vehicle". The incident occurred in Variav village of the district. Upon receiving information, a team of fire department officials reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

"The lid of the manhole chamber was damaged by a heavy vehicle. A 2-year-old boy has fallen into it. We have checked around a 100-150 meter area," Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh told ANI.

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat | Search operation underway to spot a 2-year-old boy who fell into sewerage line at Variav area. Fire department present on the spot. (05.02) pic.twitter.com/sZYJZaaeJ6 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

"A search operation is underway to spot the child... 60-70 workers are deployed here," he added. He further said that it will take time to rescue the child. More details are awaited.