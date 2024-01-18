Survey Reveals 88% of Indian Employees Considering For A Job Change in 2024

Indian professionals are on the lookout for new job opportunities in 2024, with 88% of them considering a job change. This is a 4% increase from last year, and it suggests a shift in attitudes towards career growth.

The survey, conducted by LinkedIn, found that the top reasons for considering a job change are:

Better work-life balance (42%)

Higher wages (37%)

Opportunities outside of their current industry or role (79%)

The LinkedIn report is based on a research by Censuswide on 1,097 professionals in full-time or part-time employment across India between November 24 and December 12, 2023. The survey also found that Indian professionals are increasingly using AI-based apps to help them find jobs. These apps can provide guidance on which companies or positions to apply for based on your education, skills, and experience.

In addition, video resumes are becoming more common as a way to stand out from the competition. This is not required, but it can be a helpful way to make your information more impactful.

The survey's findings suggest that Indian professionals are taking a more proactive approach to their careers. They are no longer willing to stay in jobs that are not meeting their needs, and they are willing to put in the effort to find new opportunities.