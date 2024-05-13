Sushil Kumar Modi Passes Away: Former Bihar Deputy CM and Senior BJP Leader, Dies at 72

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 on Monday after battling cancer. In April this year, he had announced his decision not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to his deteriorating health.

The mortal remains of the former Rajya Sabha MP will be brought to his residence in Patna's Rajendra Nagar area on May 14, with the last rites scheduled to take place later in the day.

Condolences poured in from various political leaders, including Bihar's incumbent deputy chief ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who expressed deep sorrow over Sushil Kumar Modi's demise. "Heartfelt tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise. This is an irreparable loss for Bihar BJP. Om Shanti Shanti," posted Samrat Choudhary on social media.