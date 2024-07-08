Suspected suicide by former BJP minister BC Patil’s son-in-law in Karnataka

Davanagere, (Karnataka) July 8 Former BJP Minister and senior leader BC Patil’s son-in-law allegedly committed suicide in Honnali forest area in Davanagere district on Monday.

The deceased, identified as 41-year-old Pratap Kumar KG, a resident of Kattalagere Village near Davanagere, was married to the eldest daughter of former minister Patil.

According to police, Pratap parked his car on the roadside in Honnali forest area and allegedly consumed poison.

The locals rushed Pratap to hospital after noticing him struggling in the car. He was admitted to the Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga where he breathed his last.

He had married Sowmya, the elder daughter of Patil 15 years ago.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Pratap had parked his car (registration number KA 68 M 1458) near Arakere village forest area in Honnali taluk on the Harihara-Shivamogga highway.

Though police recovered a bottle of poison from the car, they have not found a suicide note.

Police have registered the case and are investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor