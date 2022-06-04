Suspecting her of having an affair, man kills live-in partner in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 4 A 21-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner, who suspected her of having an affair, in Rathiwas village of Gurugram on Saturday morning, police said.

The accused after committing the crime informed the police about the brutal killing.

The accused Rahul Gujjar (23), a resident of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, was apprehended by the police, an official said.

Gujjar allegedly killed his girlfriend Bharti, a resident of Palwal district in Haryana, by slitting her throat, the official said.

Rahul suspected the victim of having an affair, he said. According to the police, the duo had been in a live-in relationship for the last two and a half years, and had shifted to the village two days ago.

The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the IPC. An FIR has been registered at the Bilaspur police station and further investigation in the matter is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor