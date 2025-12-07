Suspended Trinamool leader Humayun Kabir backtracks, says he will stay on as Bharatpur MLA

Kolkata, Dec 7 Taking a clear U-turn, suspended Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir on Sunday said that he won't be resigning as an MLA. The announcement by Kabir came just days after he had said that he would step down as the Trinamool Congress legislator from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district on December 8.

Speaking to a section of media persons, the Bharatpur Trinamool legislator said: "I had announced that I will resign. However, those who voted for Yusuf Pathan as an MP (from Baharampur constituency in Murshidabad) cannot find him as he is never seen here. Many documents have to be signed. Therefore, people are telling me that I must not resign. They told me that they have elected me to work for their welfare. They will vote for me again if I work for them. Therefore, I will not resign for the people of Bharatpur."

The volte-face from the Trinamool leader came a day after he laid the foundation stone for a Masjid in Murshidabad district's Beldanga.

The move had resulted in his being suspended from the Trinamool Congress.

However, on Saturday, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh clarified that Kabir was not suspended for wanting to construct a mosque but for allegedly trying to spread religious fanaticism in the name of a religious event.

On December 4, Humayun Kabir said he would resign as an MLA by December 8 and announce his new political outfit on December 22.

"I will be resigning as the MLA of Bharatpur either on Friday or on Monday. Thereafter, I will be announcing my new political party on December 22. My schedule on December 6 regarding laying the foundation stone of Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district will remain the same," Kabir had said shortly after West Bengal Municipal Affairs & Urban Development Minister and the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, officially announced Kabir's suspension from the party.

In the past, Kabir had been cautioned several times by the Trinamool Congress leadership for alleged anti-party activities and for making public comments causing embarrassment for the leadership. Now, finally, on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress announced his suspension from the party in a formal and categorical manner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor