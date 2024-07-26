Suvendu Adhikari sets deadline for CESC to roll back power tariff hike

Kolkata, July 26 Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, on Friday gave an ultimatum to private power utility CESC Limited, which enjoys a monopoly over distribution in Kolkata, to roll back its recent hike in the electricity tariff.

“We are setting August 15 as the deadline for CESC to roll back the power tariff hike, failing which we will hold a marathon rally in front of its office. If necessary, we will again obtain permission from the Calcutta High Court and hold protest rallies for five consecutive days after that,” Adhikari said while addressing a rally in front of the CESC House at Esplanade in central Kolkata on Thursday.

He also launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress government, alleging that its indulgence encouraged the private power utility to go for the tariff hike.

“CESC has increased power tariff in concurrence with the Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who only resorts to falsehood. To fill up the cash-strapped state exchequer, the government has increased the state cess on petrol and diesel before going for a power tariff hike," he said.

“The permission for monopoly in power distribution was granted to CESC during the previous Left Front regime. During the Trinamool rule, that business has inflated to Rs 400 crore. Once the Model Electricity Act comes into place, there will be no room for such monopoly business,” Adhikari added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor