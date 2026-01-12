Swami Vivekananda fountainhead of inspiration for youth: MP CM

Bhopal, Jan 12 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, describing him as the “fountainhead of inspiration” for the youth and a guiding force for nation-building.

He participated in the ‘Surya Namaskar’ event organised to mark the occasion at a government school in Bhopal.

“Swami Vivekananda ji -- the fountainhead of inspiration for youth, showed the path to the welfare of the world through spiritual energy, philosophy and contemplation. He inspired the youth to contribute to nation-building. I offer countless prostrations at his feet,” Yadav said.

After performing Surya Namaskar and Pranayam, the Chief Minister addressed the Youth Diwas programme and expressed concern over the rapid rise of drug addiction among young people in the state.

The Chief Minister said that it is saddening that drug addiction is increasing rapidly among the youth and urged school children to stay away from it to make their future better. Yadav termed drug abuse as a social evil, which is hollowing out the roots of family (values) and society.

“I would appeal to our youth to do Surya Namaskar every day. It will keep their mind and body healthy and fit. It will also protect them from drug addiction,” the Chief Minister said during his address to the programme.

Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and local BJP MLA Bhagwandas Sabani also participated in the ‘Suraya Namaskar’ programme.

As the Swami Vivekanand’s birth anniversary is being celebrated as “Youth Diwas" across the country on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government organised the ‘Surya Namaskar’ and ‘Pranayam’ programmes in all government and private schools, which were participated in by district administrative officials and local public representatives.

The School Education Department, in a notification on Sunday, has informed that students from Class 6 to 12 will be participating in the ‘Surya Namskar’ programme along with their parents and teachers. The district administrations were tasked to ensure the necessary preparation of the event at every school in their respective areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor