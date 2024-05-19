Swati Maliwal assault case: Police seize DVR from CM Kejriwal's house

New Delhi, May 19 A team of Delhi Police on Sunday seized digital video record (DVR) from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence as a part of its ongoing probe into the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by CM's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar on May 13.

According to sources, police teams have collected electronic devices including DVR (digital video recorder) to get the footage of the alleged incident.

CM Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the assault on Maliwal and produced late at night before a local court which sent him to a five-day police custody.

Commenting on Kumar's cooperation in the probe, the sources said that he is giving evasive replies.

On Saturday late night, Delhi Police had requested Kumar's custody, informing the court that the CCTV footage provided to them was blank.

They also said that Kumar handed over his mobile phone but did not disclose the password. Additionally, the police claimed that Kumar had formatted his phone a day earlier, citing a malfunction.

The police further explained to the court that before a phone is formatted, its data should be cloned. Therefore, Kumar needed to be taken to Mumbai to retrieve the data, and his presence was essential for an expert to unlock the mobile phone.

Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar for molestation and attempted culpable homicide after he allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence on May 13.

The FIR includes charges under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

