Symbolising harmony, grand mosque, temple share common yard in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 : Standing as a symbol of mutual respect among the local communities, Trehgam, a small village in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been a testament to the centuries-old syncretic culture of Kashmir, where a grand mosque and a Hindu temple share a common yard.

According to a report, the mosque and temple have stood side by side for decades, promoting communal harmony and brotherhood in the locality.

According to Pir Abdul Rashid, Imam of the Grand Majid (Jamia Masjid) Trehgam, the mosque and temple are not just places of worship, but also symbols of their shared cultural heritage.

"The people of Trehgam have always stood firm in their commitment to communal harmony. They have continued to live together in peace and harmony, setting an example for the rest of the country," he said, according to the report.

Bilal Ahmad Najjar, a local resident, added, "The coexistence of a grand mosque and a Hindu temple in Trehgam village is a shining example of communal harmony. It is important to recognize and celebrate such instances and to strive towards promoting more of them. It is through such efforts that we can build a more inclusive and peaceful society."

The report said that the mosque and temple have shared a common yard for generations, promoting mutual respect and tolerance among the local communities. Such instances of peaceful coexistence go a long way in promoting unity and understanding among people of different faiths.

This sight is not just a symbol of the peaceful coexistence of Hindus and Muslims in the town but is also a testament to the centuries-old syncretic culture of Kashmir.

Elders of the town said that the decision to build the two places of worship side by side was taken to promote communal harmony and brotherhood in the locality. The community wanted to send a message of peace and tolerance to the rest of the world.

"The mosque and temple in Trehgam are a reminder of the power of community and the importance of tolerance and respect for diversity. They are a symbol of hope in a world that is increasingly divided along religious and communal lines," said Pir Abdul Rashid.

The report said that the mosque and temple in Trehgam stand as a beacon of hope in a world that is often marred by division.

