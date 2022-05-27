Symbols of fallen soldiers shifted to National War Memorial

New Delhi, May 27 The Armed forces in a ceremony on Friday shifted the Inverted Rifle and the Helmet, the symbol of fallen soldiers of the 1971 war, to Param Yodha Sthal at National War Memorial, from India Gate.

The symbols were installed in the midst of busts of Param Vir Chakra Awardees.

With this, the integration of the Memorial of Fallen Soldiers of 1971 war with the National War Memorial has been completed.

The ceremony was led by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Air Marshal BR Krishna and attended by the Adjutant General equivalent from the three Services.

As part of the ceremony, a final salute was given and CISC offered a wreath at India Gate.

Thereafter, the Inverted Rifle and Helmet were removed and carried in a ceremonial vehicle to the Param Yodha Sthal and installed at a newly created monument.

CISC accompanied by the AGs equivalents from three Services presented a salute to the new monument.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor