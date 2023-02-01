Synchronised vulture survey: TN forest department seeks support of Kerala, K'taka

Chennai, Feb 1 The Tamil Nadu forest department has sought the support of Kerala and Karnataka forest departments for a synchronised vulture survey to be held in March.

The forest department of Tamil Nadu has planned a survey of vultures after a few numbers were spotted at Madhumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris which is a tri-junction of forest areas spread across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. With the vultures flying long distances, the survey has to be conducted in all three states at the same time and using the same methodology.

The Chief Wild Life Warden of Tamil Nadu, K. Sreenivasa Rao has already written a letter to the wildlife wardens of both Karnataka and Kerala. Speaking to media persons the Chief Wild Life warden of Tamil Nadu said that he had personally communicated to the wildlife wardens of both states to include vulture conservationists in the survey.

The Animal husbandry department of Tamil Nadu is also joining hands with the Forest department of the state for the conservation of these birds. The Chief Wildlife warden also said that the department is creating awareness among cattle farmers to regulate the use of painkillers on cattle. It may be noted that the carcass of cattle is the main fodder for the vultures.

The forest department has used the services of Arulgam, an NGO that is into Vulture studies and conservation. Wildlife Institute of India and Bombay Natural History Society are also associating with the Tamil Nadu forest department to create awareness among farmers to reduce the usage of painkillers among cattle as it would be dangerous to the survival of vultures.

The conservationists are creating awareness among cattle farmers not to rear cattle without drugs and have selected 20 hotspot villages in each state to create awareness among farmers.

