Tajinder Singh Bittu Joins BJP in Presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw After Resigning From Congress

Tajinder Singh Bittu, a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi, joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday, April 20, soon after resigning from the Congress Party's primary membership amid the Lok Sabha elections.

Bittu arrived at the BJP office along with BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill earlier today. Tajinder Singh Bittu resigned from his post as AICC Secretary In-Charge Himachal Pradesh and primary membership Congress party.

VIDEO | Senior Congress leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu joins BJP in the presence of party leader and Union minister Ashwini Vaishaw in Delhi.



Bittu joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and party general secretary Vinod Tawde. Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Bittu resigned from the party.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and from my post-AICC, secretary co-incharge of Himachal Pradesh, effective immediately," he said in the letter.

Bittu posted his resignation letter on Facebook with the caption, "With a heavy heart, after 35 years, I resign from the Congress party."