Tamil Nadu: 70 injured in collision between private buses in Cuddalore district

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 : Around 70 people have been injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, police said.

The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital, police added.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor