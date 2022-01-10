Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu this year with restrictions

Tamil Nadu government has allowed the famed Jallikattu event this year with COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the state government circular, only 150 spectators or 50 per cent of the seating capacity (whichever is less) will be allowed. The spectators must carry full vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Only the owner and an assistant will be allowed along with a bull. Both will be given event pass by the district administration only after they provide fully COVID-19 vaccinated certificate. Both should produce RTPCR negative certificate issued 48 hours prior to the event.

Only 300 bull tamers will be allowed. Bull tamers should produce negative RTPCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Jallikattu is a three-day event held in Alanganallur, Palamedu, Avaniapuram in Madurai district.

Jallikattu is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back trying to tame it.

Tamil Nadu reported 12,895 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday. The active cases in the state stands at 51,335 so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

