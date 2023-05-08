Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results Declared, Check tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Result 2023 Live: The wait is finally over for Tamil Nadu Class 12th students as the highly anticipated results have been announced today, i.e., May 8, 2023. The Directorate of Government Examinations had confirmed that the results will be declared on Monday at 9:30 am. The official announcement was made by the School education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, at the Anna Centenary Library. Students can check their results on official websites - https://tnresults.nic.in/

Students who appeared for the exams can check their result by entering their roll number or registration number, email id and his or her name. The SSLC students can check their marks. This year the class 12 exams were held from March 13 till April 3 and were conducted between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm. In 2022 a total of 8,062,77 students appeared for TN Class 12 board exams. Out of the total, 7,55,998 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 93.76%.