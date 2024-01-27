Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Advocates Unity for I.N.D.I.A Bloc's Victory in LS Polls

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the importance of unity within the INDIA bloc, asserting that a consolidated front could topple the BJP from power at the Centre.

Speaking at the Democracy Will Win conference hosted by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Stalin said the pages of history, to be written in future should say that INDIA alliance was formed and it captured power at the Centre. This must be the history. Citing the postponement of Chandigarh mayor polls and the tie-up between the AAP and Congress there, he said the BJP-led Central government cancelled even a mayor-level election as the scenario was ripe for victory and the media billed the later deferred civic election as the to-be first victory of INDIA alliance.

When they cancel even a mayor level poll, the INDIA alliance leaders must realise the fear of the BJP. We have to use this. We have to clasp the opportunity that we have now got. If we remain united, the BJP will be defeated. Democracy will win and time will say that. Thol Thirumavalavan will also win and time will say that too. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is ‘zero,’ and hence there was no need to worry about that party as regards the State.



