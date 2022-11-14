Tamil Nadu Cong pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Congress paid tribute here to the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Congress workers headed by their state president KS Azhagiri offered flowers on the portrait of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru at party headquarters at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan on his birth anniversary today.

On this occasion, Azhagiri said that Jawaharlal Nehru was a visionary leader who made a lot of reforms in the country.

He said that all public institutions such as Railways were set up through Nehru's efforts. "Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was also introduced by Jawaharlal Nehru but now it is shrinking due to the importance the private companies including Jio are getting," he said.

"Today we remember our former leader Jawaharlal Nehru and we take a pledge to ensure that all public assets of the government will be maintained and they will not be further privatised," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor