Tamil Nadu Congress likely to boycott inaugural ceremony of Chess Olympiad 2022

The Tamil Nadu Congress is likely to boycott the inaugural ceremony of Chess Olympiad 2022 to protest against the Centre’s “ant-democratic activities”. Tamil Nadu Congress legislative party leader K Selvaperunthagai, in a statement, said that his party would boycott the event to condemn the central government as it is acting against democracy.

Talking to a news portal the Congress leader said “He (Modi) had been visiting the state for the past few years to take part in other events for which we were not invited but now we are officially invited for this inauguration event as members of the assembly. We accept the invitation by the government, we wholeheartedly congratulate them for taking so much effort to make this event happen but we want to condemn the activities of the Modi-led government. They are against the welfare of Tamils, they are stubborn on the implementation of NEET in Tamil Nadu and all the resolutions that were passed in the state assembly are still pending, how can we participate in the event in such a scenario?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai in presence of Governor RN Rav, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other dignitaries. The game will place at Poonjeri village in Mamallapuram.

