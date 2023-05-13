Tamil Nadu: DRI seizes 23.34 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs. 14.43 cr

Chennai ( Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 : In two separate operations conducted this week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 23.34 kg of smuggled foreign gold valued at Rs. 14.43 crore through Chennai International Airport and foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign gold into the country, said an official statement.

According to the DRI, the first operation was conducted on May 8. The DRI officers had intelligence that a passenger, who arrived at Chennai international airport from Dubai through Colombo, was carrying vast quantities of foreign-origin smuggled gold and was on his way to his residence in Chennai.

Accordingly, he was intercepted while getting down from an auto-rickshaw near his residence. Examination of the person led to the recovery of gold in paste form concealed in various kneecaps worn by him and in specially made pouches in his pants, said DRI officials.

After extraction, 13.28 kg of gold totally valued at 8.28 crore was recovered and seized they added.

In another operation on May 11, the DRI officers intercepted a Sri Lankan national arriving from Colombo at Chennai International Airport.

On examination of the hand baggage of the passenger, gold in paste form was found concealed inside 8 chocolate packets. Melting of the paste resulted in the recovery of gold weighing 10.06 kg valued at Rs 6.15 crore.

Both persons have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, said DRI.

