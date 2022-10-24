Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at drug factory in Chennai

A fire broke out at a private drugs production firm in Ashok Nagar on Monday.

Several fire tenders were seen at the spot to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is still awaited

Further details are awaited.

In another incident today, a fire broke out in the forest colony of Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The fire has been brought under control," said a fire officer.

Earlier in another incident in Mumbai, a fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As per preliminary information, a level-1 fire broke out at 11 pm at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire. The Mumbai police team was also on the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor