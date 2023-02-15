Tamil Nadu: Four school girls drowned in Kaveri river during excursion trip

Four girl students of a government school in Pudukottai district were drowned in Kaveri river here while on an excursion trip, police said on Wednesday.

Initially, one of the students drowned due to the strong currents in the river. Following this, the three others tried to help but drowned one by one, police said.

According to the police, a group of students from the Government Middle School in Viralimalai, Pudukottai district had come for an excursion trip to Mayanur in Karur district.

As per the police, one girl student went into the waters, but she got dragged into the river due to the heavy flow of water. Three more girls jumped into the water to save her, but they also got drowned.

The Fire department rushed to the spot and started the search operation for the drowned girls. Later, four bodies were recovered by the police.

The deceased girls have been identified as Tamilarasi, Sophika, Iniya and Lavanya, the police said.

Further details are awaited in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

