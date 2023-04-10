Tamil Nadu Governor gets legal notice for remarks against Kudankulam nuclear power plant protesters

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 : A legal notice was served to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on April 8 by SP Udayakumar, coordinator of Kudankulam nuclear power plant protest movement, stating that the Governor had insulted the protesters.

"By calling the protest foreign-funded, the Governor insulted thousands of men and women who participated in the protest in the public interest. There is no basis whatsoever for the Governor's assertion that the said protest was funded by foreign countries," the notice said.

The notice also mentioned a Raj Bhavan press release dated April 6.

As per the notice, the Raj Bhavan release said, "Here in Tamil Nadu, we have a nuclear plant in South. Every time, you start work there, there would be protests in the name of climate. Some about fallout, unsafety and we realised that this money actually trailed those who were active there. Nobody comes out with hungry stomach, unable to do it, some has to support."

"The money trail goes to those entities in the foreign country Europe, US, different countries from where the money is being sent for these activities, sometimes in the name of human rights, climate or green environment - different names," the notice read.

