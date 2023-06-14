Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji undergoes Coronary Angiogram, bypass surgery advised at "earliest"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 : Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram on Wednesday at the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, informed the hospital officials.

Balaji was hospitalised last night after he complained of chest pain during questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Coronary Angiogram revealed triple vessel disease," read the Health Bulletin from the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital advised the minister a bypass surgery at the earliest.

"State minister Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram today; Bypass surgery is advised at the earliest," said Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Chennai.

Meanwhile, there was high drama outside the hospital as the DMK minister was brought early this morning. He could be seen crying while lying in a car as his supporters gathered outside the hospital to protest against the ED action.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin met with State Minister Senthil Balaji at the hospital.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister later issued a statement stating that DMK will not be intimidated by the threats of the BJP and that people will teach the BJP a lesson in the 2024 elections. He also said both Senthil Balaji and the DMK will bravely fight this case legally.

Stalin in his statement alleged that the ED officials had tortured Senthil Balaji to such an extent during the interrogation that he suffered chest pain. Even after he said that he was cooperating with the probe officials he was even when the minister said he would cooperate with the agency's investigation, he was still "pressured" to the point that he suffered chest pain, Stalin said.

"What was the purpose of the Enforcement Department to torture Minister Senthil Balaji so that he would get chest pain even after he said that he would cooperate fully with the investigation? Is it necessary for the enforcement officers to act in a dehumanizing manner in violation of the legal procedures required by the case? DMK will not be intimidated by these threats of the BJP. Don't fear. People will teach them a lesson in the 2024 elections," read the translation of his statement in Tamil posted by Stalin on his Twitter handle.

Raids were carried out at Balaji's Karur residence and his office at the state secretariat by the ED sleuths in connection to an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday. In addition to this, the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur were also raided.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor