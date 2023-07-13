Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes several parts of Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 : Several parts of Chennai, the capital of of Tamil Nadu, received heavy rains during wee hours of Thursday.

Areas like Arumbakkam, Koyambedu, Moggapair, Maduravayol and Poonamallee witnessed the sudden spell of rains.

Visuals from the city showed commmuters facing inconveninece in reaching their destination due to rains.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai forecasted about moderate thunderstorms over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram and Thiruvannamalai districts in Tamil Nadu.

A fortnight ago, the southern part of Chennai and a few parts of Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts had received moderate rainfall. There were thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain at isolated places.

On Wednesday, India Meteorlogical Department (IMD) issued a warning about heavy rain in many districts of the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh after three days.

Meanwhile, Delhi is on alert mode as the water level of Yamuna river has already breached the danger mark following incessant rainfall in the region.

This has forced the city government and the rescue and rehabilitation teams to engage in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations on a war footing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an ‘orange alert’ in Delhi as the water level of the Yamuna river has breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres owing to incessant rains in Delhi and surrounding areas.

The water level of Yamuna has crossed the mark of 208.05 meters, exceeding the Central Water Commission's estimate of 207.99 meters late on Wednesday night, putting authorities on alert mode.

