Tamil Nadu records 12.5 pc voting in first two hours

Chennai, April 19 At least 12.5 per cent of votes have been polled in Tamil Nadu in the first two hours for 39 Lok Sabha seats, election officials said.

The Kallakurichi Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest voting percentage at 15.1 per cent, while Chennai Central recorded the lowest at 8.59 per cent.

The election was also delayed in some of the constituencies following technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines.

There are 6.23 crore voters in Tamil Nadu of which 3.17 crore are women and 3.06 crore voters are men. There are also 8467 transgender voters in the state.

Around 10.92 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years of age.

Of the 950 candidates in the fray in the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, 874 are men and 76 women.

A total of 39 general observers, 20 police observers, 58 expenditure observers and a special expenditure observer have been deployed in Tamil Nadu by the Election Commission to oversee the voting.

