Tamil Nadu reports 4,862 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu reported 4,862 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 27,60,449. A total of 1,17,611 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 688 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 27,07,058.

Nine people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 36,814.

There are presently 16,577 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor