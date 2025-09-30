Tamil Nadu: 9 Killed As Arch Collapses at North Chennai Thermal Power Station (VIDEO)

Tamil Nadu Arch Collapses News: Nine migrant labourers from northern states died after steel arch collapsed during construction work at the Ennore Thermal Power Plant in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. According to the reports,fFour workers died instantly at the site. Five others succumbed to injuries after being taken to Stanley Government Hospital. Several others are undergoing intensive treatment.

Tamil Nadu: Roof collapse at North Chennai Thermal Power Plant kills 9, 1 critically injured and hospitalized at Stanley Hospital#TamilNadu#Chennai#Accidentpic.twitter.com/to63Fw4dCU — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) September 30, 2025

The victims were engaged in ongoing construction when the steel arch suddenly gave way, trapping them underneath. Emergency services and rescue teams were immediately deployed to the site.

According to the reports, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and TANGEDCO Chairman visited Stanley Hospital to meet the injured.

Avadi Police Commissionerate said rescue operations are ongoing and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies)