Tamil Nadu to induct new 1,000 diesel buses for Rs 420 cr

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said it will purchase 1,000 new custom-built BSVI diesel buses to replace old ones for a total cost of Rs 420 crore.

The state government in a statement said the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings will induct these new buses -- each costing Rs 42 lakh -- which are also Bharat Stage VI Emission Standards (BSVI)-compliant.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made an announcement at the state's assembly.

These buses will replace the overaged buses of the six Tamil State Undertakings namely TNSTC (Villupuram), TNSTC (Salem), TNSTC (Coimbatore), TNSTC (Kumbakonam), TNSTC (Madurai) and TNSTC (Tirunelveli).

According to the government statement, as the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) is the nodal agency for procurement, IRT is permitted to act for the procurement of these buses.

( With inputs from ANI )

