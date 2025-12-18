Tamil Nadu: Woman Officer Charred to Death, Another Injured in Fire at LIC Office in Madurai

A 56-year-old woman was charred to death and another was injured after a fire broke out at a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office on West Veli Street in Madurai. The deceased officer has been identified as Kalyani Nambi, another 44-year-old D Ram, who suffered burns on Wednesday night, December 17.

The blaze erupted on the second floor of the LIC building, located opposite Madurai Railway Junction, at around 8:30 pm. Kalyani Nambi was the senior Manager of the branch and Mr Ram was an Administrative officer, according to The Hindu.

Visuals From the Spot

The fire tender and ambulance have been reported to be at the scene after they received the call at around 8.40 pm. Three fire tenders was dispatched on the scene to douse flames. However, the exact cause of the incident is under investigation.

"I came to withdraw cash from the ATM at exactly 8.45 pm. At that time, I learned that a fire had broken out on the upper floor, so I immediately went upstairs. I broke the glass door, and then a person came out with burn injuries. I informed the police and called an ambulance regarding the fire. After the injured person came downstairs, he told me there was a woman upstairs, but it was too late. If he had told me a little earlier, she could have been saved," an eyewitness, Manikandan told the news agency ANI.