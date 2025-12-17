Fire at LIC office near Madurai railway junction; one seriously injured

Chennai, Dec 17 A major fire broke out on the second floor of a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office located opposite the Madurai railway junction on Wednesday evening, triggering panic in the busy commercial area and prompting a large-scale emergency response.

According to preliminary information, the fire was reported at around 8.40 p.m., following which personnel from the Thideer Nagar Fire Station rushed to the spot.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building, forcing emergency teams to act swiftly to prevent the blaze from spreading further.

Sources said that at least 12 fire and rescue units were deployed as part of the firefighting operation.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control.

The operation involved coordinated efforts using multiple water tenders and rescue equipment, given the intensity of the fire and the building’s location in a congested area. Madurai District Fire Officer T. Venkata Ramanan said that four water tenders were pressed into service from fire stations at Thideer Nagar near the Periyar Bus Stand, Tallakulam and Anupanadi.

Firefighters focused on dousing the flames and preventing damage to adjacent structures, while also ensuring the safety of nearby residents and passers-by.

During the incident, one woman employee of the LIC office was found trapped inside the premises and was immediately rescued by fire personnel. She was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment.

Another employee sustained burn injuries and is also undergoing medical care.

Police personnel from the Thilagar Thidal police station reached the spot soon after the incident and carried out an inspection of the affected area.

Officials have initiated an inquiry to determine the cause of the fire. Initial assessments suggest that the blaze may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, though authorities said the exact cause would be confirmed only after a detailed technical examination.

The incident led to temporary disruption of traffic near the railway junction, as emergency vehicles and fire engines lined up along the road.

Officials have advised offices and commercial establishments in the area to strictly adhere to fire safety norms, including regular inspection of electrical systems, to prevent such incidents in the future.

