'Tanker Mafia': Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal govt over water crisis

New Delhi, June 17 With regard to the compounding water crunch in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Virend Sachdeva led a protest here against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party government.

Under the leadership of Virend Sachdeva, Delhi BJP is demonstrating against the Delhi government for the prevailing water crisis in up to 14 prominent locations across the city-state.

The demonstrations are held in localities of Block-8, Geeta Colony, and Krishna Nagar.

Delhi BJP also shared a poster on its official X handle that features prominent AAP leaders over a water tanker and denizens sitting around with their vessels, waiting to collect water for regular daily use.

The poster reads: “Gang of tanker mafia,” pointing to the AAP leadership.

Delhi BJP, along with this poster, remarked: “Kejriwal gang has a way of making money even in crisis.”

East Delhi MP and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra is also in attendance for the demonstration, among other MPs.

The protestors call this demonstration “Matka-fod Virodh” (pot-smashing revolt).

