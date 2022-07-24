Tanzeem secretary assures support to Rajbhar, attacks Akhilesh

Bareilly, July 24 Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, national general secretary of the All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, has written a letter to the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, assuring the latter of his support after his break-up with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The Maulana accused Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring issues related to the Muslim community.

In his letter, Maulana Razvi said: "You fought the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together with the SP but did not get success. You raised questions on Akhilesh Yadav's style of working and asked him to move out of air-conditioned rooms. Azam Khan also opposed you. The SP lost in Muslim majority seats like Rampur and Azamgarh. Now Muslims are not listening to Azam Khan because he talks about nepotism."

The cleric has appealed to Rajbhar to announce a campaign against the SP, which he referred to as a sinking ship, at the earliest.

"Nearly 50 per cent of Muslims have distanced themselves from the SP.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has advised that Rajbhar, Shivpal Yadav, Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan and other leaders form a front together and campaign against the SP.

