Tata Group To Build Semiconductor Factory in Dholera, Says N Chandrasekaran at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Tata Group will build a semiconductor factory in Dholera, Gujarat, announced Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday during the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Speaking at the event, he mentioned that the group is set to commence a 20 GW Gigafactory for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries in Sanand in two months.

Chandrasekaran stated that the group has committed and is on the verge of concluding and announcing a "huge semiconductor fab" in Dholera. "We are about to complete negotiations for the semiconductor fab and start in 2024," he added.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran During Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, alongside several global leaders. PM Modi began his two-day visit to Gujarat on January 9 in Ahmedabad, where he met with various world leaders and CEOs of significant firms, discussing developmental projects for Gujarat.