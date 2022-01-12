Tata Medical launches Omicron Testing Kit 'Omisure' in market

The number of patients infected with the new variant of corona omicron in the country is steadily increasing. About five thousand patients have been found in the country so far. The good news is that if you are infected with omicron, you can get tested right away. Meanwhile, from today, January 12, OmiCure's test kit will be available in OmiSure markets and stores. Omicron test kit OmiSure is developed by Tata Medical. Omisure, a test kit from Tata Medical and Diagnostics Limited, was approved by Indian Council of Medical Research on December 30. The Omisure test kit will work just like any other RT-PCR test kit. The kit will also be used for swabs through the nose or mouth for tests. The final report of the test will come in 10 to 15 minutes.

Price of OmiSure test kit by Tata Medical

Rs 250 per test, which is cheaper than other test kits available in the market. However, laboratories may charge extra for the test, as it is not a home test.

You cannot test with this kit at home, so the charges in the lab can be charged separately. Tata MD currently has the capacity to produce 200,000 test kits per month. The company is considering selling it abroad and has applied to the European Union and the US Food and Drug Administration.