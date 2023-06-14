TATS mains examination postponed in wake of cyclone Biparjoy

Gandhinagar [Gujarat], June 14 : In the wake of the impending cyclone 'Biparjoy', the mains examination of the Teacher Aptitude Test (Secondary) TAT(S) that was supposed to be held on June 18 has been postponed to June 25, an official said on Wednesday.

Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, "An important decision has been taken to hold the mains examination of TAT(S) on 25/06/2023 by postponing this main examination in view of the prevailing situation of Cyclone Biporjoy."

According to the officials, the decision will give special relief to the exam candidates of the districts of Kutch and Saurashtra region. Candidates who could not make preparations including readings due to the impact of possible storms will also get ample time for preparation.

Due to the cyclone 'Biparjoy,' as many as 13 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the state.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi informedthat various teams of NDRF and 13 SDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat.

As far as evacuation is concerned, the process has been underway for the past 2 days and more than 45000 people have been shifted to safe places in the entire state.

