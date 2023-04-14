TDP leader lodges complaint against dog for removing Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's poster

By ANI | Published: April 14, 2023 02:42 AM 2023-04-14T02:42:12+5:30 2023-04-14T02:45:02+5:30

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 : Telugu Desham Party (TDP) leader has filed a complaint against a dog ...

TDP leader lodges complaint against dog for removing Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's poster | TDP leader lodges complaint against dog for removing Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's poster

TDP leader lodges complaint against dog for removing Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's poster

Next

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 : Telugu Desham Party (TDP) leader has filed a complaint against a dog for allegedly removing the poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A video has also surfaced in which a dog can be seen removing the poster. The incident took place in Vijayawada.

TDP leader Dasari Udaya Sri lodged a complaint against the dog at the Payakaraopet police station. She demanded the real culprits be arrested and punished.

Police have launched an investigation to find out the dog and its owner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Telugu desham party Telugu desham party india Vijayawada Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india Gia india India eu Southwest bay of bengal Ica india