TDP to Andhra Pradesh Government: Cut prices ahead of Sankranti

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday demanded that the YSRCP government should reduce prices ahead of the Sankranti festival.

According to the TDP, the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, fuel and gas were dampening the spirit of Sankranti celebrations in Andhra Pradesh this year. "The poorer sections of people were badly affected and they were not able to celebrate the festival with warmth and fervour", said the TDP strategy committee after the meeting.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said, "The overall situation in the state is deteriorating every day. The farmers, traders, poor workers and all others were plunged into chaos because of the bad policies of the YSRCP government. The TDP cadres should undertake field level visits to highlight the anti-people decisions of the present rulers."

A TDP leader said, "The rates of petrol, current, gas, sand, cement and RTC had also gone up excessively. CM Jagan should explain why he did not reduce the rates of essentials, petrol and gas when he had cut down cinema ticket rates. The Sankranti Kanuka given during the TDP regime was cancelled."

The TDP strategy committee said that Anna Canteens were withdrawn arbitrarily. They claimed that by betraying poor people in every scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was causing more damage than even Coronavirus. "The price of sunflower oil was Rs 171 in Andhra Pradesh as against Rs 146 in Telangana and Rs 167 in Karnataka. The price of wheat flour (5 kg) was Rs 294 in Andhra Pradesh as against Rs 265 in Telangana and Rs 258 in Karnataka", stated the strategy committee.

Expressing concern over the farmers' plight, the Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh stood in the third position in farmers' suicides and in second place in tenant farmers' suicides. The situation has deteriorated so much that they were advised not to cultivate paddy in a state. The MSP was not being given for crops."

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders condemned what they described as 'objectionable comments' of YSRCP MLA Sridevi on Ambedkar. "The Dalits had to come on to the roads to protect Ambedkar statue at Ramakuppam in Chittoor district. Jagananna Colonies became a huge scam. Looting was going on in cement, sand, steel, liquor, etc", the TDP leaders claimed.

( With inputs from ANI )

